Former prominent attorney Tom Lakin has died. Lakin rose to power as the founder of the Lakin Law Firm and co-founder of the Alton Belle Casino and Argosy Gaming. He was also a convicted felon, convicted of drug crimes in 2008. Lakin passed away Monday at the age of 82.
A former democratic power broker in Madison County, Lakin was convicted in 2008 after pleading guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and other drug related charges connected to his East Alton home. He pleaded no contest to a state charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2011 and was ordered to register as a sex offender. He was listed as a sexual predator, as the victim was under the age of 15 and he was over the age of 55 at the time of the offense.