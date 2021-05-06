Centerstone, a nonprofit health system specializing in mental health and substance use disorder services, is hosting a three-part series of free educational events featuring advocate, speaker and former NFL player Gaelin Elmore.
Hosted by Centerstone's children and family services division, this three-part virtual series will focus on the adversity faced by children. Elmore, who spent more than 10 years in the foster care system, draws on his experiences and successes in navigating challenging life circumstances to help influence participants and help them navigate barriers.
Each of the three virtual events are free and participants can register at https://centerstone.org/events/.Continuing education units (CEUs) are available.
· Life on the Other Side (For children and teens age 10 and up) — Tuesday, May 11 from 6-7:30 p.m. CDT: Elmore will use his life experiences to relate with youth in attendance while tearing down limiting beliefs they have about themselves, their capabilities and their futures. Elmore will share insightful stories and experiences that participants can relate to and see themselves in, creating a connection that will lead to inspiration and encouragement in the face of adversity.
· Revising Adversity (For adult counselors, teachers, social workers and other professionals who work with children) — Tuesday, May 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. CDT: This presentation will highlight the intersection of adversity and trauma and will focus on Galein's two-pronged approach that is grounded in the concepts of inspiration and application. Elmore will discuss specific beliefs and practices that can help participants change their outlook on adversity in their work, as well as the adversity in the lives of youth they serve.
· Battle to Belong (For children, adults, families and professionals who work with youth) — Tuesday, May 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. CDT: Diversity and inclusion have become buzz words that often stop there. The battle to belong focuses on simplifying these concepts to the basic human necessity of belonging. Elmore will share from his expertise having to navigate different cultures and racial contexts while focusing on the emotional intelligence to lead to growth and change.