A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
Foster had many accomplishments while in office, including the completion of a major sanitary sewer project and a joint water agreement with Edwardsville.
There’s now a Ronald J. Foster Heritage Bike Trail on the former Illinois Central Railroad right of way.
Visitation will be at Irwin Chapel in Glen Carbon on Friday, August 19th from 4 pm until 8 pm. Visitation will continue at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Glen Carbon on Saturday Aug. 20th, from 9 am until time of funeral service at 10 am. Burial with full military honors will follow at the Glen Carbon City Cemetery in Glen Carbon.