Former Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson has received recognition as one of the driving forces behind an organization that advocates for cities and towns up and down the Mississippi River. Thompson was one of the founders of the MRCTI – the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative – and was a special guest at the recent Grafton City Council meeting.
Current Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow tells The Big Z the MRCTI has been beneficial to the city.
Thompson was one of 20 mayors in 2012 to work with MRCTI Executive Director Colin Wellenkamp to form the organization. Thompson was recognized as a founder at a recent MRCTI meeting and was again recognized by the Grafton City Council.