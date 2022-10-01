Former Illinois Republican Gov. Jim Edgar says the state would be better off if the politics were more balanced, rather than being dominated by one-party rule.
Illinois Democrats have controlled the Illinois Legislature for decades with majorities in both chambers. Since 2019, they’ve also maintained the statewide constitutional offices from governor to secretary of state.
In standing with business and labor groups Thursday to endorse Republican secretary of state candidate Dan Brady, Edgar said the state needs to be less one-sided.
“You’ve got your constituents and they want things and now you have got control. Well, they want it all now and there’s this rush to do these things and they don’t stop to think, ‘well, maybe there’s a reason we haven’t done it this way in the past,’” Edgar said. “There’s a lot of issues that have occurred where one party gets control, they rush off and pass new laws and we have problems with it.”
Edgar said Republicans are guilty of the same thing elsewhere, but Illinois would be better served with all voices at the table, rather than supermajorities dictating policy.
“That’s a lot better policy, usually, than if just one party kind of rams their program through because that means everybody has some input and it’s going to be much more acceptable to the public and I think much more effective,” Edgar said.
Edgar didn’t say what other Republican candidates he’d support, but said Republicans have the best chance to get Brady in a statewide office.
“I hope we see Republicans make gains in the legislature just because again you need a little more of a two-party system to I think provide the best government,” Edgar said.
Between 1976 to 1999, Edgar served in the Illinois Legislature, as secretary of state and as governor.