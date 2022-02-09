A former East St. Louis police officer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on each count of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child in an Alton park. The assault happened November 16, 2019. 52-year-old Keith Hare of Cool Valley, MO was convicted of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in a bench trial in November in Madison County court.
The two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child are Class X felonies. He will be required to serve at least 85% of each sentence. These sentences are non-probational and will run consecutively.