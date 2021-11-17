A former East St. Louis police officer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child in an Alton park two years ago. The assault happened November 16, 2019. 52-year-old Keith Hare of Cool Valley, MO was convicted of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in a bench trial in Madison County court.
The two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child are Class X felonies, and each carry a sentence of 6 to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. These sentences are non-probational and will run consecutively. Sentencing will be set at a later date.