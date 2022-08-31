A former police chief of Alton and Grafton, and current police chief of Aledo, Illinois, has been arrested on several charges according to the Illinois State Police. 62-year-old Christopher Sullivan was charged Monday with two counts of official misconduct and a count of battery in connection with an investigation dating back to the summer of 2021.
Illinois State Police report its Criminal Investigation Division opened a case in June 2021 following an allegation that he committed a battery during an arrest. Charges were filed this week in Mercer County and a special prosecutor from Henry County has been appointed to oversee the case. Sullivan was arrested on Monday and has posted bond. He first served as a police officer in Alton, eventually becoming police chief from 2002 to 2009, and was police chief in Grafton from 2011 to 2015 when he then took the police chief job in Aledo where is also the city administrator. No word on the status of those positions following the charges and arrest this week.