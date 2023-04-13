An Alton man has admitted to his role in an embezzlement scheme. 35-year-old Byron Clemons Sr. of Alton pleaded guilty Tuesday in a U.S. District courtroom to one count of Interstate Transportation of Stolen Money. He is the former president of the Alton chapter of the AFSCME labor union
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Clemons was caught embezzling more than $200,000 from the organization. Clemons was the president of AFSCME’s Local 124 in Alton from June 2017 through January 2022. According to court documents, Clemons withdrew a total of $202,100 from the office’s bank account from February 2021 to January 2022. It is alleged he used the funds to gamble at casinos and pay personal expenses. Sentencing is scheduled for July 20 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Benton.