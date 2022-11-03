A former longtime member of the Alton Fire Department has died. Retired Deputy Chief Mark Harris died on Tuesday. He served with the department for 27 years, beginning in 1991 and ending as the deputy chief when he retired in May 2018. His funeral service will be Sunday at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.
In 1995, Harris earned the rank of Engineer, and in 2000 was promoted to Captain. He became Assistant Chief in late 2005, then Deputy Chief in 2009, Battalion Chief in 2013, then another stint as Deputy Chief in 2013 and retired in that role in 2018.
Visitation is this Sunday from 1-3pm at Gent Funeral Home with a firefighter walk through at 2:15pm. A service will begin at 3pm.