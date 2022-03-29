Foresenic Science Commission.jpg

A new state forensic science commission kicked off its first meeting Monday in hopes of solving more crimes. The Illinois State Police has reduced the long-standing DNA backlog by 72% over the past two years, and this new group will look at ways to further improve the process according to Director Brendan Kelly.

Additionally...

Kelley - foren comm 1.mp3

Kelly says forensics is vital to ensuring swift justice for victims and to exonerate the wrongly accused. ISP is building a new forensics lab in Joliet and another new facility will be opening in Decatur.