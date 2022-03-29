A new state forensic science commission kicked off its first meeting Monday in hopes of solving more crimes. The Illinois State Police has reduced the long-standing DNA backlog by 72% over the past two years, and this new group will look at ways to further improve the process according to Director Brendan Kelly.
Additionally...
Kelly says forensics is vital to ensuring swift justice for victims and to exonerate the wrongly accused. ISP is building a new forensics lab in Joliet and another new facility will be opening in Decatur.