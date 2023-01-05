After professional football player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a game on national television Monday, experts are talking about the importance of knowing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR. CPR is a life-saving skill, used when someone is unconscious and in cardiac arrest.
Jordan Meeks, a pediatric wellness specialist at OSF HealthCare, says it’s a critical skill for young people to learn.
If someone is having a cardiac event, she says the first thing to do is call 9-1-1. If you’re by yourself, put the phone on speaker while you help the ailing person. Get over the person, interlink your fingers and press hard in the middle of the chest over and over. You can learn more about CPR at https://healthlibrary.osfhealthcare.org/search/1,4542