Talk by the Madison County board lowering its food truck permit fees will resume in July. The proposal to drop the amount from $375 to $175 was met with varying degrees of support, with others on the board against it, and not necessarily along party lines. The vote was postponed until the July meeting.
Board member Jamie Goggin (R-Edwardsville) said he would vote against the resolution in its current form, but offered an idea:
There are currently about 1,400 licensed brick-and-mortar restaurants in Madison County as compared to less than 20 food trucks according to Health Committee chair Mike Babcock (R-Bethalto), who offered this take on the proposal.
Public Health Director Toni Corona previously stated that the fees cover administrative costs within the health department and are used to offset the food sanitation program.
During the May committee meeting, Alton city officials and the owner of the Flock food truck park asked the county to consider reducing the permit fees.