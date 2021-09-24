You are invited to view display aircraft, watch radio-controlled plane demonstrations, see vintage automobiles, and more at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In and Car Show Saturday at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto. On Sunday, children ages 8-17 can experience a free flight in a single engine airplane.
Jim Kramer is a member of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association. He tells the Big Z he thinks it's important to get kids interested in aviation.
There will also be a raffle for a ride in a 1941 Stearman bi-wing airplane. Hours Saturday are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free flights for kids on Sunday are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more details on all the events this weekend, including a Saturday night concert, go to https://stlouisregional.com/2021-fly-in-car-show-and-young-eagles/