The 26th annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car Show at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto is this weekend. Today (Saturday) from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and as Airport Manager Danny Adams tells the Big Z, visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
There will also be a Kids Zone both days, with bounce houses, a craft area, barrel car rides, food, and music. Dave Fleetwood is a member of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, which helps organize the event.
On Sunday from 9 am - 2pm children ages 8-17 can experience a free flight in a single engine airplane provided by The Experimental Aircraft Association and the Young Eagles. There will also be food trucks, and food & craft vendors at a farmer’s market.