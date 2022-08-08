You are invited to view display aircraft, see vintage automobiles in a muscle car show, and view the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In and Car Show this fall at St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto. The dates are September 24 & 25. On Sunday, children ages 8-17 can experience a free flight in a single engine airplane.
There will be a Kids Zone both days, with bounce houses, a craft area, barrel car rides, food, and music. Airport Manager Danny Adams tells the Big Z about the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
The dates are September 24 & 25. Hours Saturday are from 10am to 2pm. On Sunday from 9am to 2pm, children ages 8-17 can experience a free flight in a single engine airplane.