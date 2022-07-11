St. Louis Regional Airport in Bethalto will host two days of activities at the annual Wings and Wheels Fly In & Car show this fall. On Saturday, September 24 from 10am to 2pm, you are invited to tour planes on the runway, check out a muscle car show, and visit the Global War on Terror Wall of Remembrance.
There will also be a Kids Zone both days, with bounce houses, a craft area, barrel car rides, food, and music. Jim Kramer is a member of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, which helps organize the event. He tells the Big Z while the main focus is fun, there is also an aspect of getting kids interested in flying.
On Sunday from 9 am - 2pm children ages 8-17 can experience a free flight in a single engine airplane provided by The Experimental Aircraft Association and the Young Eagles. There will also be food trucks, and food & craft vendors at a farmer’s market.