The damage left behind from last month’s flash flooding is being dealt with at Riverbend Family Ministries. Their new building on Ferguson Avenue in downtown Wood River was inundated when the sewer backed up in late July, damaging much of the area from which they serve clients.
But their work continues with clients, just off-site at the moment. Executive Director Tammy Iskarous tells The Big Z what’s happening now.
After that, it will be time to paint, lay the carpet, and move furniture back in. She says it looks like at least the end of September before they will be able to get back into the building to serve clients. As of now, clients are being served off-site. If you would like to donate to Riverbend Family Ministries you can call 618-251-9790, or through the link at this story at Advantagenews.com