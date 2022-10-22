A portion of the Metro East has finally been approved for federal assistance from summer flooding. The White House issued a formal disaster declaration this week for St. Clair County following the flooding rains from late July that impacted hundreds of homes and businesses in several cities including East St. Louis.
More than 700 homes in St. Clair County suffered some type of damage after the heavy rainfall from July 25 to 28, including 9 inches of rain that fell on July 26. The White House approved a disaster declaration for portion St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County, Missouri, on August 8, but it took more than two additional months for similar approval for parts of Illinois. State Emergency Management Agency officials said they were in the Metro East in the days following the disaster, began assessing the damage and submitted information to the federal government for assistance. An in-person relief center will be opening soon but until then, impacted residents can call 800-621-3362 or go online to DistasterAssistance.gov to apply.