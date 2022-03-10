Have you noticed any changes to the signaled intersection at the Godfrey Wal-Mart? IDOT recently added a flashing yellow arrow signal to the area, the first of what will apparently be several installed along U.S. 67.
The signals will be installed in the coming months from Illinois 140/Broadway Connector in Alton to U.S. 67 and Illinois 111/267 Lars Hoffman Crossing in Godfrey. IDOT spokesperson Dawn Johnson tells The Big Z the plan is to improve safety and traffic flow.
She says work on the various intersections should wrap up by June. A video on how they have been used in Illinois can be found on IDOT’s YouTube channel by clicking here: https://youtu.be/4h8jogAB7NI