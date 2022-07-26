Flash flooding is still a problem throughout the St. Louis metro area this morning as the heavy rain continues to fall. Several inches of rain have fallen on the Riverbend so far, but the heaviest rain has fallen over Warren, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties in Missouri, and over parts of southern Madison and into St. Clair County in Illinois.
Radar estimates show the Riverbend area may have 2-3 inches of rain overnight, but some parts of St. Charles County could have received up to 8-10 inches of rain in isolated locations.
For your morning commute, no reports of major problems in the Riverbend so far as the heaviest rain is still falling on the Missouri side of the St. Louis area. I-70 impacted at the Mid Rivers exit due to high water and there is also standing water on I-64 near Grand in St. Louis. Rural areas are dealing with standing water in ditches and water over some roadways and if you know of areas that are prone to flooding, it is likely flooding this morning. Use extreme caution as you are out and about over the next few hours and authorities remind "don't drown, turn around."