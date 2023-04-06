Five people have died and five were injured in a tornado that struck in southeastern Missouri early Wednesday morning. The twister touched down in Bollinger County, near the town of Glenallen, about 35 miles west of Cape Girardeau. Twelve structures were destroyed and more than 80 were damaged.
The tornado warning was issued around 3:30am yesterday after the report of a tornado on the ground near Glenallen. Early investigation by the National Weather Service indicates it was an EF-2 rated tornado that hit the area, meaning winds of up to 130 mph in that storm. More than two dozen local, county and state agencies are on the scene to assist in the recovery efforts.