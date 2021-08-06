Five children between the ages of 2 and 9 died in an early morning fire in East St. Louis today. It was initially reported that four children perished in the blaze and that a fifth child was taken to a local hospital, but that victim was later pronounced dead. The fire broke out at an apartment at 29th and State Streets.
Fire officials in East St. Louis do not yet know a cause of the blaze but say it appears the mother of the five kids left the home to pick up another adult and returned to find the building on fire.
More details on this story will be added as they become available.