Fitz, the Madison County Courthouse facility dog, is celebrating his second-year anniversary with the courthouse.
He is a highly trained, beautiful, furry, four-legged, 4-year-old English Labrador retriever. Fitz has spent the last two years providing emotional support for both children and adults within the court system. He has been a welcome addition at the Madison County Courthouse and in the courts. Fitz has two specially trained handlers, Tiffany Brooks and Emily Bell, who are employed with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. When Fitz isn’t working, he enjoys his free time playing soccer and fetch.
“Fitz has been an amazing resource for children and adults in courtroom situations and those in need of comfort and support,” said Associate Judge Maureen Schuette, who initiated the drive to obtain the dog. “Oftentimes, the children in our courts are directly or indirectly involved in cases and we want them to just be kids and not worry about everything going on in the courtroom.”
“We are delighted to celebrate Fitz’s two-year anniversary with our courts,” Chief Judge Bill Mudge said. “We are grateful to Duo Dogs in St. Louis for this wonderful addition, to the Madison County Bar Association for their financial support for our dog, to veterinarian Dr. Daniel Buller at Bethalto Animal Clinic P.C. for agreeing to provide free veterinarian care and services for our dog, and to Whisker Bones for helping to bathe and provide treats for him.”
Duo Dogs is a national nonprofit organization in St. Louis. For more information, contact duodogs.org.