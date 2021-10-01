What do you get when you combine casting, Fredbird, fishing lures and Camo the Clown? The Two Rivers Family Fishing Fair at Pere Marquette, which has become Illinois’ largest free fishing event. The fair will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, and features catch-and-release fishing, fishing instruction, and entertainment.
Scott Isringhausen said this will be fun for the experienced fisherman or the beginner.
It's one of the most popular events of the year at Pere Marquette, co-hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, and Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. For information, call (618) 786-3323.