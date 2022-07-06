Thursday is July 7 and that means if you live in Madison County, the first installment for paying your property tax bill is due. The Treasurer's Office reminds if you take advantage of the 4-payment plan you should have that payment in by the end of the day. Taxes are owed on more than 135,000 parcels county-wide.
Treasurer Chris Slusser tells The Big Z other due dates are September 7, October 7, and December 7.
You can find out more by calling Treasurer's Office Help Desk at 692-6260, or by clicking on this link to the treasurer's website: www.madcotreasurer.org