It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z the event runs from 5-9pm, and there’s shuttle service.
Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. One of the new promotions this year is a “Where’s Wadlow” game. If you find the miniature Robert Wadlow statue dressed up like Waldo, you win a $100 gift certificate. For more information, go to www.DowntownAlton.com