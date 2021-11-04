First Fridays image.jpg

It’s the third installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 14 locations across the Downtown Alton district.

The first Friday of each month through Dec. 3 will give you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites.

Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany said the event runs from 5-9 p.m.

Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. One of the stops will be at the new street mural at Third and State streets for photo opportunities. For more information, visit www.DowntownAlton.com.

