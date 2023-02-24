An East St. Louis man is charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder after allegedly hitting another woman intentionally with his truck earlier this week. 60-year-old Richard D. Mayor is accused of running down 46-year-old Lisa Dunnavant-Polach on Tuesday along Illinois Route 111 near Bel Air Drive.
The two had been in a relationship at times, according to information from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The victim was struck as she was trying to get into the cab of a semi, whose driver had stopped along the highway to see if she needed assistance. Mayor was located a short time later along Illinois 203 in Granite City and taken into custody without incident. He is being held on a $3 million bond.