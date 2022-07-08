Illinois has a new Supreme Court justice, and she's making history. Judge Lisa Holder-White becomes the first Black woman on the Illinois Supreme Court. Holder-White was selected by the retiring Justice Rita Garman as her replacement and sworn on Thursday.
After the swearing-in, Holder-White commented on the historic moment:
Holder-White’s appointment expires in December 2024 when the seat will be filled by the winner of the 2024 general election. The ceremony was held at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.