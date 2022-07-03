Festival organizers are gearing up for the Fireworks on the Mississippi in Alton, which is scheduled to begin with music at 5:00 Sunday evening. Air National Guard Band of the Midwest (566 AFB) will be performing until actual fireworks display will begin at 9:30pm.
Before that is a local DJ. Amphitheater Commission Chairman Dan Herkert tells The Big Z there will be plenty of activities at the amphitheater leading up to the fireworks.
The Fireworks on the Mississippi has been a fixture in Alton for decades. There are several vantage points around the city that offer great views of the show.