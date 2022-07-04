Several thousand people traditionally flock to Godfrey's Glazebrook Park Family Fun Fest and the accompanying fireworks show. The event is traditionally held on July 4th each year, although COVID threw a monkey wrench into plans the last couple of years.
But Park and Recreation Department Director Chris Logan tells the Big Z this year the full festival returns.
There will be a big slide, a Minion-themed obstacle course, a dunk tank, jumping pillow, the cow train, live music, and awards for kids in the baseball and softball programs. The event begins Monday at 5pm and the fireworks start at 9:15pm.