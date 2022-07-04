Godfrey to celebrate independence at Family Fun Fest

Several thousand people traditionally flock to Godfrey's Glazebrook Park Family Fun Fest and the accompanying fireworks show. The event is traditionally held on July 4th each year, although COVID threw a monkey wrench into plans the last couple of years.

But Park and Recreation Department Director Chris Logan tells the Big Z this year the full festival returns.

There will be a big slide, a Minion-themed obstacle course, a dunk tank, jumping pillow, the cow train, live music, and awards for kids in the baseball and softball programs. The event begins Monday at 5pm and the fireworks start at 9:15pm.