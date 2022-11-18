Firearm deer season is open in Illinois. It’s time for hunters to get out in the fields for the seven-day firearm season. It’s the most popular of the year, according to state conservation police officer Zach Williams.
Successful hunters must report their harvest on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' website or by calling: 1-866-IL-CHECK. Hunters in some northern Illinois counties will need to register their deer at a CWD check stations. This first weekend of firearm deer hunting runs through Sunday.