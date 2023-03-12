Fire officials are speaking out against legislation that would allow ground sparklers in Illinois.
Fireworks have been illegal in Illinois since 1942, when the Illinois Pyrotechnic Use Act was adopted. Illinois is one of only three states in the country to ban fireworks, with New Hampshire and Vermont being the other two.
Currently, Illinois only allows hand-held sparklers and smoke bombs. Ground sparklers typically emit sparks and can also have noise effects like whistles. If adopted, only Illinoisans 18 years or older would be able to purchase ground sparklers.
Tom Stryczynski, vice president of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association, said the ground sparklers in question contain 500 grams of pyrotechnic materials.
“That is the highest level of potency right before you need a professional pyrotechnic’s license to handle them and use them,” Stryczynski said. “That is what you see in the professional shows that are out there.”
Phil Zaleski, executive director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, said the state of New York voted to allow ground sparklers but regretted the decision and sent a letter to the Illinois General Assembly warning of the consequences.
“We should be aware of that because they too back in 2016 had made this mistake that resulted in injuries, PTSD in veterans, pets that run away from the home,” Zaleski said.
A proponent of the legislation, Matt Murphy with Mac Strategies, said allowing ground sparklers may keep some Illinoisans from going to other states and bringing back more dangerous fireworks.
“So people go to Indiana, they go to Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Kentucky, and they come back with everything,” Murphy said.
That's despite the legal consequences. Transportation and use of any consumer fireworks such as firecrackers or bottle rockets is deemed a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by fines up to $2,500.
There is an effort to legalize fireworks in Illinois every year, with some saying the state is missing out on millions of dollars in sales tax revenue that is being made by surrounding states.
The ground sparkler bill was passed out of the Rules Committee.