The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is urging the public to leave fireworks to the professionals. Fireworks and even novelty items like sparklers can be dangerous, causing fires or a trip to the ER, according to Fire Marshal Spokesperson J.C. Fultz.
Last summer in Illinois, 202 people were injured by fireworks and one person died.
Fultz reminds that sparklers burn at temperatures of more than 1200 degrees, which is hot enough to melt many metals. Just one touch to the skin may cause permanent damage or scarring.