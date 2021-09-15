A fire broke out late Tuesday night at Custom Fabrications and Coatings in Granite City near Adams and 22nd Street. The Granite City Fire Department responded, with the assistance of other area departments to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported and a cause remains under investigation.
Fire damages warehouse in Granite City
- By Chris Rhodes, Mark Ellebracht - WBGZ Radio
