A fire occurred in Edwardsville at around 9:30 pm on Thursday at the EXO Nail Bar located at 2157 Center Street. The Edwardsville Fire Department requested a “Commerical Box-Alarm” then requested “a 2-Alarm” due to the severity of the flames. Edwardsville firefighters were assisted by Glen Carbon, Wood River, Troy, Holiday Shores and Collinsville Fire Departments at the scene.
Major damage was sustained at the business and reportedly portions of the roof collapsed. IL 157 was shut down near the business while firefighters battled the blaze. No injuries were reported during the fire and the Illinois State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause.