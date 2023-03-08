It's almost time to turn the clock forward an hour, and a local fire chief is encouraging the public to use the reminder to check their smoke detectors. The old adage of spring forward / fall back has been used as a prompt to remember to change the batteries in those pieces of equipment for decades.
According to Brighton / Betsey Ann Fire Chief Jason Bowman, you should remember to replace the battery if you disable the alarm while cooking.
Smoke detectors should be located outside bedrooms and around sleeping areas. A new law went into effect January 1 in Illinois that requires alarms with 10-year sealed batteries be installed in all single or multi-family homes moving forward.