A local fire chief is reminding you to change your batteries when you change your clocks this weekend. As you "fall back" when Daylight Saving Time ends, Brighton / Betsey Ann Fire Chief Jason Bowman says it's a good idea to change the batteries in your smoke alarm.
If you have the 10-year sealed version, go ahead and push the test button to make sure it's working.
While you’re at it, Bowman suggests checking the filter in your furnace. The National Fire Protection Association says that about three out of five fire deaths occur in homes that either don't have a smoke detector or have one that doesn't work. Bowman suggests putting together a plan of action for if a fire happens at your home.
Resources to do so can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/sfm/Pages/default.aspx