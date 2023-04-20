Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire at the former Jamestown Mall in north St. Louis County on Wednesday evening. The injuries were not considered to be life-threatening as crews from multiple departments were called to the 3-alarm blaze yesterday at the shopping center that is scheduled to be torn down this year.
Authorities say there was no electricity to the building and no active sprinkler system which made fighting the fire more challenging. When fire crews arrived, there were flames showing from the south end of the building where the Dillard’s department store once operated. It took them several hours to put out the fire and the cause remains under investigation.