A measure providing coverage for medical treatments for sexual assault victims could soon be sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Senate Bill 3023 passed both chambers unanimously and would allow for reimbursement by the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services’ Sexual Assault Emergency Treatment Program, if a victim of a sexual assault chooses not to share that assault with their medical provider.
State Rep. Keith Wheeler, R-Oswego, is a co-sponsor of the legislation alongside state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago. Wheeler gave his thoughts on why passing this bill is so important.
“Victims of sexual assault experience physical and emotional trauma that is beyond words,” Wheeler said. “By passing this bill into law, we will ensure that survivors receive timely access to the medical forensic care they need as well as the option to protect their privacy when it comes to billing.”
The measure also requires a federally qualified health center to employ a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Coordinator and a Medical Director to provide medical and forensic investigation services for victims of sex crimes.
Cassidy said hopes to improve care for the victims of a sexual assault or sex related crime.
"This bill represents the work of the Sexual Assault Survivors Emergency Treatment Act, and these are recommendations designed to improve the care of sexual assault victims," Cassidy said.
The measure was one of more than 400 bills lawmakers are readying to send to the governor.