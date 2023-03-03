Postal carriers from Alton lead the unique funeral procession from the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey to St. Mary's Church in Alton as part of a final tribute to postal worker Brian Manns who passed away February 24. He worked as a carrier in Alton for 24 years and passed away after an aggressive battle with cancer.
A fellow postal worker, Steve, offered these words about Brian:
"Brian may have been a man of few words but the ones he spoke were always kind and respectful. He was very mild mannered or easy going maybe is the word. In over 20 years of service in Alton I don't think there ever was an employee he didn't get along with. He also was a carrier you could count on to be there everyday, on time, and complete his duties. He rarely missed a day. The last few years he carried route 35 which is the Humbert Road and Storeyland neighborhood area. He was a genuine humble guy. He will be deeply missed."
In addition to his co-workers, Manns is survived his parents Vincent Neal and Sylvia (Kreitzer) Manns, a sister Martina (Michael) Holmes of Godfrey; two nieces Emily (Zachary) Ross and Rachel Holmes (Fiancé Gavin McGuire) of Godfrey; three aunts Carol Manns, Mary Lou Horn, and Henrietta Pilcher; and numerous cousins.