The 104th edition of the Alton Halloween Parade is Saturday, and as usual will feature floats, marching bands, and fire trucks. The East End Improvement Association continues to sponsor the event, which will start at 7:00pm from Broadway and Washington Avenue. The only time the parade is not held on Halloween is when it falls on a Sunday.
The route has participants moving west on Broadway, wrapping up at Piasa and 9th Streets. Halloween Parade Committee Chairman Steve Schwartz tells The Big Z after last year’s cancellation, participation in this year’s parade seems to be fairly good.
This is believed to be the oldest Halloween parade in the country, with roots dating back to 1916. The only years without a parade were during the years during World War II, and last year due to the pandemic. This year's parade marshal will retiring St. Louis Regional Airport Manager Dave Miller.