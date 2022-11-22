Tuesday is the final day local elections officials have to count ballots in Illinois.
While election day was Nov. 8, hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots had up to two weeks to get to local elections officials. Matt Dietrich with the Illinois State Board of Elections said those ballots count through Tuesday.
“Those of course would be vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked no later than Nov. 8 but have arrived up to two weeks after election day,” Dietrich said.
As of Friday, there were around 135,900 outstanding mail-in ballots across the state. A total of 883,843 mail-in ballots were requested statewide.
Sometimes, a voter must rectify any issues there may be with a mail-in ballot. Dietrich said that does happen when someone doesn’t put the ballot in the correct envelope or there are questions with a signature or things aren’t sealed properly.
“I don’t have off hand a percentage of rejected vote-by-mail ballots, but it does happen,” Dietrich said. “In some cases, those ballots can be cured and in some cases, they can’t be.”
A final report of the number of rejected and accepted mail-in ballots wouldn’t be available until early next year, he said.
There are also provisional ballots local officials can include before the end of the day Tuesday. Those include voters who registered on election day but may not have had the necessary identification at the time. They had up to a week after election day to correct those issues for a vote to count.
“The board of elections had through Nov. 22 to rule on whether they’re going to count those provisional ballots or not, that all is completed by the end of the day Tuesday,” Dietrich said. “Then on Wednesday, our staff begins the statewide canvas of the vote.”
Dietrich said the state board will then review and double check the numbers with the expectation to announce the official certified results Dec. 5.