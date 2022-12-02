It’s the third and final installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at more than 20 locations across the downtown Alton district tonight. First Fridays gives you a chance to visit a number of downtown businesses and take advantage of free shuttle service with parking next to Jacoby Arts Center.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells The Big Z the event runs from 5-9pm:
Everyone who has their passport stamped at each location will receive a $10 gift certificate to any participating business. One of the new promotions this year is a “Where’s Wadlow” game. If you find the miniature Robert Wadlow statue dressed up like Waldo, you win a $100 gift certificate.
For more information, visit the link at www.DowntownAlton.com