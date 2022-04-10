A pair of films will be shot locally this year with a focus on freshwater science and education. The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s (NGRRECsm) Illinois RiverWatch Network and Education Department were both recently awarded $7,500 grants to produce the short films.
The RiverWatch film will tell a story of the volunteers who represent both the energy and diversity of people participating in a freshwater mussel community science program, while the Education Department’s film will capture the transformation of students as they start to learn about and understand how water is integral to their lives and community. Danelle Haake, RiverWatch Director and Stream Ecologist tells The Big Z their video will be shot this summer with hopes of being ready to use by the end of the year.
Both films will be publicly available through NGRREC’s YouTube channel, as well the center’s social media channels.