Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is announcing a new task force to fight organized retail crime. Retail theft is becoming more of a coordinated effort, not just an individual running off with a few items, according to Raoul.
The task force will work to coordinate efforts to stop mass retail theft, relying on the expertise of investigators, state's attorneys, online marketplaces, and retailers like CVS and Lowe's. Raoul says this is important because these organized crime rings are also involved in human trafficking, drugs, and other illegal activities.