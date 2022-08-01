Representatives of the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be in the St. Louis area starting today to survey flood damage from last week. Two days of severe flash flooding last Tuesday and Thursday caused damage in St. Louis City and county, St. Charles County, and even in parts of St. Clair and southern Madison County.
FEMA officials will be looking at storm damage so they can verify and document the event for residents and business owners who are making claims. Missouri officials hope a federal disaster declaration can be made in order to open up federal funding for recovery. In the meantime, there are Multi-Agency Resource Centers set up in three communities this week to assist residents. One is open Tuesday in Wentzville at the Element Church, Wednesday in Florissant at the John F. Kennedy Community Center, and then Thursday in University City at the Centennial Commons…3-8pm all three days. The United Way urges anyone needing flood recovery assistance to call 2-1-1 and the American Red Cross is still operating an overnight shelter at 7335 St. Charles Rock Road.