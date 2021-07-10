In a few days, families in Illinois are in line for a new federal tax credit. Starting on July 15, families that make a certain amount of money will receive $300 a month for children under 6 and $250 a month for children 6 to 17.
Sen. Dick Durbin says the temporary measure will bring more than 338,000 children in Illinois out of poverty. And with more dollars in the pockets of working-class moms and dads, Durbin says it will help create more economic activity.
Taxpayers can opt out of the monthly benefit, and have it all delayed until taxes are filed in 2022. The benefit for now is only slated to run through the end of the year.