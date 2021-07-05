Today, Monday July 5, is the federal holiday observed for the Independence Day holiday. Local, state, county, and federal government offices and courts, schools, financial institutions, and the post office are all closed today so there will be no mail delivery. Some small businesses may be closed today so call ahead to be sure, but many national chain stores and restaurants will be open.
Federal July 4th holiday observed Monday
- By Mark Ellebracht - WBGZ Radio
